Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted it's been difficult to prepare for Thursday's trip to Old Trafford because of the changing circumstances around the Manchester United managerial situation.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as United interim boss until the end of the season on Monday. He won't be in the dugout for this game as he is still waiting for a work permit, though it is hoped he will be at the stadium.

Instead, caretaker Michael Carrick will continue in charge.

"It's very difficult tactically, because you don't know how they will prepare," said Arteta.

"Their squad is one of the most talented in the league, so you know the options they have and the formations they can vary.

"We didn't know if he [Rangnick] would be sitting on the bench or taking training sessions.

"We tried to gather information to understand more, but we don't know the influence of the new coach. It's been trickier than usual."

Arteta was bullish about a repeat of last year's victory at Old Trafford - Arsenal's first for 14 years.

"It's not about doing it once. We want to have the confidence to go to any ground against the top teams and beat them," said the Spaniard.