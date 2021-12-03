Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Leeds are still not in full flow going forward but their results are steadily improving and I think they will continue to edge away from the relegation zone.

Brentford will keep on picking enough points to stay safe, especially at home, but I don't see them getting anything at Elland Road.

Jamie's prediction: Brentford gave us a really good game earlier in the season and I think they've got what it takes to stay up. 1-2

Find out how Lawro and Jamie think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go