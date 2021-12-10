Cristiano Ronaldo has been labelled 'the player of the Champions League group stage' by French football journalist Julien Laurens.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Laurens said: "The way Ronaldo bailed out United against Villareal and against Atalanta - that was exceptional.

"I don’t know where United would be if he hadn’t been there, probably not even in the Champions League anymore."

Ronaldo scored late winning goals at Old Trafford against the Spanish and Italian sides to help United progress to the last 16 of the competition.

