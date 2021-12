Leeds United remain keen on a deal for Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 22, despite Blackburn Rovers putting a £25m price on him. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Leeds are among a number of clubs monitoring developments with Arsenal striker Khayon Edwards, 18, who has scored 14 goals already this season and has just six months left on his contract. (Mail), external

