Transfer news: City ready to battle for Haaland
Manchester City "will do what they can" to convince Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to sign for them in the summer, despite knowing the Norway international would prefer a move to Real Madrid. (Athletic, subscription required), external
Declan Rice, who has rejected two contract offers from West Ham, is also a target for Manchester City. (Telegraph, subscription required), external
