Kidderminster v West Ham: Who makes your Hammers team?

West Ham travel to Aggborough Stadium to take on Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

There were no new arrivals for David Moyes during the January transfer window but would you make any changes to the team after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Moyes to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it is time to pick your Hammers team to face Kidderminster