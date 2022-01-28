Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Since January 2018, Leeds United have not bought a senior specialist midfielder, and with Pablo Hernandez leaving in the summer, as well as injuries to Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw, they are desperate to bring one in.

But the club's one and seemingly only target, Brenden Aaronson, is pivotal to Red Bull Salzburg. Salzburg see no reason to sell, with a Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on the horizon and having sold more than £50m worth of players in the summer.

But midfield is not the only area United should want to strengthen. Back-up goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has failed to impress in Premier League 2 and the fear would be having to recall Kiko Casilla should Illan Meslier get injured.

Another area could be a back-up striker, with Joe Gelhardt not being trusted to start regularly yet and Dan James, Rodrigo Moreno and Tyler Roberts not cementing their place in Patrick Bamford's absence.

Rightly or wrongly, fans are clamouring for transfers this January like few times in memory. Whether the club stick or twist before Monday, with a place in the Premier League hanging in the balance, the stakes could not be higher.

Who is needed to help Leeds stay in the Premier League? Have your say