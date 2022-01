Manchester United will let Jesse Lingard leave in January if a club pay a £3.5m loan fee for the 29-year-old England attacking midfielder, whose contract at Old Trafford runs out in the summer. (Talksport), external

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have told the club that the 36-year-old will look to leave in the summer if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Sun), external

