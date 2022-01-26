What are the best Premier League derbies, past and present?

Derby day, there's nothing quite like it.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the BBC Sounds hit the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

One of those subjects will be derbies and we're giving you an early chance to get involved, by letting you pick your top three, with the trio seeing your choices before they record the pod.

Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool were formed in 1892 after splitting from Everton and the teams have played each other regularly since.

It has been a one-sided derby in recent times with Everton not winning at Anfield between 1999 and 2021.

Several Liverpool legends, including Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler, grew up as Everton fans.

Manchester United v Liverpool

The two most successful English sides, separated by only 32 miles, Manchester United v Liverpool was always destined to be a big rivalry.

Both sides have rivals from the same city in the Premier League, but for many - and not just fans of either team - this is the big one.

Liverpool are unbeaten in seven Premier League meetings going back almost four years.

