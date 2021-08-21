Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I didn’t have any doubt about the way we were going to improve and play better than we did against Chelsea. I’m pleased with the attitude the players show every day in training and today was a positive performance.

"Of course there is frustration because we wanted to win the game, we wanted to score goals. But I think we played in a way that wanted to go forward and score those goals.

"So this was a positive performance and it is important to build up from it.

"We need to try to improve our decision-making in the last 30 yards and at the same time have more bodies inside the box, to allow ourselves more chances of scoring goals."