New faces, but familiar problems for Eagles

Thomas Mallows, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira struck an upbeat tone in his post-match interviews as he reflected on a Palace performance full of enthusiasm, effort and commitment.

However, despite the change in the dugout and a hefty turnover of players over the summer, a familiar problem remains - putting the ball in the net.

After a bright start that saw the lively Conor Gallagher hit the post, the Eagles only really tested Brentford goalkeeper David Raya once for the rest of the game.

Vieira has already spoken of his desire to add a striker to the squad before the transfer deadline. Saturday’s performance is unlikely to have changed that ambition.