Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea lined up for the first game of the new season with what pundits might call a "fluid front three."

All of the trio were used out of position, with winger Raheem Sterling as the most advanced, attacking midfielder Kai Havertz playing most of the game on the left wing, and box-to-box all-rounder Mason Mount wide right.

But for all its nominal fluency, there was little dynamism to be found in its execution on the pitch. All three have license to roam and interchange, with the objective of pulling apart defences. Instead, we saw the same stale attacking movements we're all too familiar with by now.

On the one occasion there was some truly creative movement, with Kalidou Koulibaly moving to the left wing and Ben Chilwell running inside, they combined to find the gap which created the winning goal.

More games, more match-fitness and more training sessions should improve the team's attacking chemistry, but as Thomas Tuchel ruefully pointed out at full time, winning a game 1-0 thanks to a Jorginho penalty is a familiar story from the last 18 months, and it's not a tale that the new owners have spent £200m (and counting) to hear repeated.