Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving.

Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of the most influential agents in the game. He is one of the best connected agents in the game and if anyone can drum up some kind of interest between now and when the transfer window closes it is Mendes.

The issue is that we have known for some considerable time - certainly long before the end of last season - Manchester United weren't going to be in this season's Champions League. Therefore you would imagine that behind the scenes Mendes has been trying to put a deal together. Things would have to move fast now if a deal was going to take place.

He will score you goals but is he scoring goals at the expense of playing the way you want to play? It is a very difficult one as Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in the Premier League and clearly he is one of the global superstars of sport.

Erik ten Hag is in a better position to deal with that than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick, so if he wants to make a decision he is empowered to make that decision.

