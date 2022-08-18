Rodgers on Fofana, Leicester's finances and Southampton

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester host Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

  • Rodgers says he "expects" Chelsea target Wesley Fofana to still be at the club after the transfer window closes and added: "He's not for sale. Unless anything changes, then I would expect him to be here."

  • Harvey Barnes should be available for Saturday after returning to training.

  • Rodgers says he's not expecting any incomings "at the moment" but says if the side has "some luck with no injuries," then the Foxes can still have a good season.

  • On the Foxes' financial situation, he said: "I don’t know the finances of the club. If they say we can’t sign a player, I trust the club."

  • Speaking about the defeat by Arsenal, he said: "Arsenal deserved to win but we could have made them more nervous than we did. We have to manage the game better."

  • Rodgers says he wants to see Leicester "playing with the intensity that defined us" against Southampton on Saturday, adding: "If we can play to that level, we have shown we can get good results consistently."

  • He described Marc Albrighton as a "model professional", after announcing him as City's vice-captain for this season.

