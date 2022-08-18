Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester host Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

Rodgers says he "expects" Chelsea target Wesley Fofana to still be at the club after the transfer window closes and added: "He's not for sale. Unless anything changes, then I would expect him to be here."

Harvey Barnes should be available for Saturday after returning to training.

Rodgers says he's not expecting any incomings "at the moment" but says if the side has "some luck with no injuries," then the Foxes can still have a good season.

On the Foxes' financial situation, he said: "I don’t know the finances of the club. If they say we can’t sign a player, I trust the club."

Speaking about the defeat by Arsenal, he said: "Arsenal deserved to win but we could have made them more nervous than we did. We have to manage the game better."

Rodgers says he wants to see Leicester "playing with the intensity that defined us" against Southampton on Saturday, adding: "If we can play to that level, we have shown we can get good results consistently."

He described Marc Albrighton as a "model professional", after announcing him as City's vice-captain for this season.

