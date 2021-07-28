Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Everton until 2023.

The 32-year-old right-back, who had entered the final 12 months of his previous deal, has made 350 appearances since arriving from Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in 2009.

"I'm very happy. Everyone around the football club, and I'm sure all the fans, know how much this club has meant to me from day one," Coleman, who was made captain in 2019, told the Everton website.

"Hopefully now I can keep going as long as possible, give my experience to the younger lads, help and support them in any way I can, and contribute on the pitch as much as possible.

"Winning is what we're here to do. My job in the process is to be sure we are doing all the right things behind the scenes, on the training pitch, the best way possible."