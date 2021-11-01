Struijk impresses in vital win for Leeds

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Raphinha's fourth goal of the season and a second for Rodrigo in consecutive Premier League matches earned Leeds United a first away win of the season, but instrumental to both was centre-back Pascal Struijk.

His drive forward and pass to set up Dan James to assist the first goal, and a tackle high up the park to win back possession for the winner, rounded off a performance which prompted head coach Marcelo Bielsa to say of him: "A classic exponent of the type of centre-back Dutch football produces....so many good things in one player."

Struijk, along with his captain Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente, dealt with every long ball Norwich launched at the back three throughout a 90 minutes that, although nerve-shredding at times, deservedly belonged to United.

Bielsa took a moment for himself as the final whistle drew five minutes of added time to a close. "The games always generate a lot of tension," he said. "When it finishes, it's a moment to relax."

It's hard to take a breath in this league, let alone instil belief when wins are hard to come by.

The significance of this victory was not lost on Bielsa: "It's our job to manage these moments, to maintain the calm and transmit confidence in unstable moments."