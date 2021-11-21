Manchester City v Everton: Confirmed team news

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer makes his first Premier League start for Manchester City.

Ruben Dias drops to the bench and is replaced by Aymeric Laporte, who returns from suspension.

Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid, so is out, as is Jack Grealish with a minor injury. Gabriel Jesus also drops to the bench and in comes Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodri, Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Palmer

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee