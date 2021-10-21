Mikel Arteta says the way football managers are treated "has to change" after Steve Bruce admitted he struggled to cope with the abuse he received during his time as Newcastle manager.

Bruce, who was sacked by the Magpies on Wednesday, says the experience had "taken its toll" on his whole family and he may not return to football management as a result.

“I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve," said Arsenal boss Arteta.

"You’re talking about someone that’s been in the game over 40 years that has managed over 1000 games and he’s telling you with that experience that he struggled with that kind of abuse. So I think we have to accept (that it's a problem).

"We can’t take for granted that things are the way they are. No, we are here to improve them and change them.

“I think we have to think about it when one of the most experienced managers in English history is telling you something. For me, it’s a very serious statement and we have to change that."