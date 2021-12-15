Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Sport: "It [the draw] feels at the moment OK. I'll have to look back and see if it's OK.

"We showed a good response and the first half was completely for us. The second half we tried but you could feel the opponents were coming up with emotions and the crowd.

It was a stupid goal to concede, we had chances to clear. It was hard to take but the response was good. We brought on a few offensive players. We had a few good moments to score again.

"Armando Broja's goal was fantastic, James-Ward Prowse's was amazing. Two goals should be enough in an away game for three points.

"The young lads are good and becoming better. They have a good effort. We are working hard with them."