'Feels good to be making such a statement signing' - Your views on Rice

We asked for your comment's on the signing of Declan Rice and how key it could prove for Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Zac: Unbelievable signing. A pure statement of where the club is heading, irrespective of the fee.

Kevin: DEClaration of intent.

Paul: Exciting times ahead. Feels good to be making such a statement signing. Welcome Declan! Cannot wait for the new season and memories ahead.

Frank: Even in this age of mega-athletes, Declan Rice could become a colossus of the modern game. He’s not blessed with searing pace but has unrivalled power married to superb timing, an eye for space opening up the pitch and the skill to hit long or short killer passes. I also foresee Arteta and staff turning him into a monster penalty box goalscorer.

Jane: Great that we finally got the deal done to sign Declan Rice, time will tell if he can live up to the price tag, but I think he will be well worth it and his best years are yet to come in football, great signing showing our intentions going forward in this league.