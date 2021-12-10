Brentford v Watford: Team news

Brentford have no new injury concerns, although Ivan Toney will miss a second successive match after a positive test for Covid-19.

Sergi Canos is suspended after he received a fifth booking of the season during the draw at Leeds United.

Watford have been boosted by the news that Adam Masina will only miss "a short period" with the thigh strain sustained against Chelsea.

Ken Sema is back in full training after a knee problem and could be involved.

Who would you pick to replace Sergi Canos?

Would you start Ken Sema? Pick your Hornets XI