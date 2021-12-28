Tuesday talking point: Forget the stats, the signs are all positive

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Newcastle United are second from bottom halfway through the season, have won only once, have a terrible negative goal difference and have conceded more goals this calendar year than any other Premier League side in its history - and yet many of us fans are bouncing at the minute!

Regardless of the odds being stacked against us in terms of our chances of staying up, there is a strong feeling that we will, especially after the performance against Manchester United.

The signs that we have seen of a squad of players getting fitter, looking more organised and disciplined, and working harder for the cause all came together as Newcastle outplayed Rangnick’s Red Devils.

Allan Saint-Maximin was back to his best, scoring a glorious goal and making life incredibly difficult for Manchester United’s expensive yet utterly disjointed backline. Ryan Fraser was industrious and intelligent. Sean Longstaff showed glimpses of the player he was under Rafael Benitez. And the defence was solid and determined, and only denied a clean sheet through a huge slice of bad luck.

Above all though, Joelinton as a box-to-box midfielder was outstanding. He was signed as a centre-forward, but the signs are that he has the potential to be a very good Premier League midfielder. The ground he covered was incredible.

