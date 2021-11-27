Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle: Howe analysis

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to BBC Sport: "I thought it was a good performance, especially the start. We were good for the first half an hour. We came under pressure. The game was decided in the incident with Callum Wilson and the penalty - a tough call against us – then they scored in the aftermath.

"I don’t know why Callum would go down – he was one on one, a great chance. Games swing on those moments. It feels like those big calls have gone against us.

"Great save [from Aaron Ramsdale to deny Jonjo Shelvey]. I thought it was in. The pleasing thing today is how we started and finished the game. We created chances. Ramsdale has played well. We weren’t clinical but at least we were creating chances.

"The players have been very responsive. They have given everything in the two games. I can’t ask more than their best.

"We just have to look at the first one [game against Norwich]. Momentum in football is so important. We need to get that win as quickly as we can.

"It is great to be back. You don’t enjoy losing. Managing and being out there in action is what it’s all about."