West Ham are "still having a really good season", according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, despite Sunday's defeat at home by Southampton making it four games without a win for David Moyes' side.

The Hammers were fourth at the start of December after a stunning win over Chelsea, but are now seven points off the Champions League places and lie sixth in the Premier League.

"They're still having a really good season," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It's not panic stations for them."

Former Hammers midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker agreed, saying they had been exceeding expectations with their performances at the start of the season.

"It's only a slight blip, they're still very competitive," he said. "One result will turn it on again."

Moyes' side have also been badly affected by injuries, particularly in defence.

"I's been hard for them being in the Europa League and doing well in the Carabao Cup," said host Ben Haines. "They don't have the strength in depth at the back and it's so hard to have consistency without it."

Listen to the full discussion on West Ham from 18'43 on BBC Sounds