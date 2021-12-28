Brentford v Man City: What does the form show?

This is the first meeting between Brentford and Manchester City since January 1997, when City won an FA Cup tie 1-0 at Griffin Park.

Manchester City have won their past three away league games against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 11-1.

When playing their final league game of a calendar year at home, Brentford haven’t lost since 2005, winning five and drawing three of their eight since.

City have only lost their final league game in one of the past 20 calendar years (W10 D9), with that defeat coming at Liverpool in 2016.

After just one victory in their first six Premier League home games, Brentford have won their past two.