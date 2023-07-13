Newcastle United's players are not taking Champions League qualification "for granted", says midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, the 25-year-old said: "We know we have got a really good opportunity and we're looking forward to the competition.

!We know it's going to be tough, but after what we did last year there's no reason why we can't go and give it a real good go.

"I never thought [returning to the Champions League] would probably happen. To be involved in it now is something really special and something me and the rest of the team are not taking for granted."

The Magpies have not competed in Europe's elite club competition for 20 years, but will take part in this season's group stage after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

"Unless you're going into a competition to do as well as you can, then I think you're selling yourself short," added Longstaff.

"We know we've got a really good squad. We've got a lot of international players who are about to come back as well, which is exciting. We're only adding to that over time as well.

"To be part of such a special group is amazing and the manager and staff who put in everything every day for us to be successful, it's something we can't wait to get started with and see how good we are."

