It is "not guaranteed" Allan Saint-Maximin will leave Newcastle United this summer, but selling him would help the club with Financial Fair Play, says the Telegraph's northern football writer Luke Edwards.

Edwards reported that the Magpies could sell the winger to help fund a bid for Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Edwards said: "Saint-Maximin has been absolutely wonderful for Newcastle.

"He was crucial to them staying in the Premier League for two years under Steve Bruce, and even in Eddie Howe’s first season he was still integral.

"He’s not a player you measure in stats like assists and goals. He lights up games; he’s an entertainer. I hoped Newcastle would keep him for another year and he would have been at his best in the Champions League. Teams that leave him one-on-one with a full-back could have been torn to shreds.

"I hope Newcastle don’t sell him, but what we see here is the collision between the luxury player which he has become, and needing to sell someone for FFP. The one player they could potentially sell is Saint-Maximin.

"There has been some interest in him. That interest has firmed up from clubs abroad. If they can sell him for £40m, it helps them with FFP over the next two or three years, and they can invest that money now in this window.

"You could go and get Harvey Barnes - and bring in another two players on top of that as well.

"It’s not guaranteed he is going to go, but these are decisions they are weighing up."

