Smith on surprise, St James' & special lunches
Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich City's trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Here are the key points:
He's "pleasantly surprised" at the quality of the squad inherited. Norwich have taken four points from Smith's first two games;
The atmosphere in both Smith's home games so far has been "magnificent", he says. The trip to Newcastle will be his first away test as City manager;
"We've got good footballers within the group", Smith says Norwich will play to their strengths at St James' Park;
Smith is well aware of the partisan crowd that his team will be up against tomorrow, he says it's up to his players to deal with that;
Midfielder Matthias Normann is out of tomorrow's game, he limped out of the game against Wolves with a pelvic issue. Smith says he won't be out for too long;
Ozan Kabak has been back in full training for a week after recovering from glandular fever. Smith says he only needs one centre-back on the bench and that spot is going to Andrew Omobamidele at the moment;
It's 25 years since Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones became the majority shareholders at Norwich City, there was a special celebratory lunch at Carrow Road yesterday. Smith says it was good to catch up with many former City managers including Paul Lambert, Martin O'Neill and Chris Hughton.