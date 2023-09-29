When asked about recent performances not matching results, Frank said: "Our performance against Arsenal [in the Carabao Cup] was a very good one. We just need to keep doing what we are doing well. We need to keep getting into the right positions, creating the chances we are creating, and we’ll be fine."

On loan signing Neal Maupay: "Neal has settled in more and more to the way we do things. It’s very nice to have another quality player who can affect the game. He trains like a beast; he pushes himself and the team. He’s getting closer and closer with the relations and connections."

Frank said the quality in the bottom 13 of the Premier League is "very, very even", adding: "There’s no doubt the Premier League is growing in level and quality. You can see the amount of money every club is spending on players. The quality of the teams is so good."

On Sunday's opponents Nottingham Forest: "Awoniyi is a very good striker and Gibbs-White is a very good number 10. We all know Hudson-Odoi’s talent and Elanga is a very good winger. That front four is very good. They will try to control the game, but we also know that the four of them are very good on the break."

He added: "The game we will play on Sunday will be incredibly even and difficult. It will be the small things that decide it. It will be a difficult task - but we trust ourselves and we believe that we can go there and win."