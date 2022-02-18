Hodgson on Villa, Gerrard and injuries
Watford boss Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the disruption caused by storm Eunice, Hodgson said: "The idea of taking the players onto a field today is totally out of the question. As far as a journey is concerned, we were planning to leave mid-afternoon, we might have to put that back a couple of hours."
Two members of the squad will have fitness tests before traveling to the Midlands.
On long-term injuries, Peter Etebo returned to full training this week and Nicolas Nkoulou is hoping to be back with the Hornets squad within the next couple of weeks.
Hodgson described Saturday's opponents Aston Villa as a "potent attacking force" and added: "They've been a good team for a long while."
On Villa manager Steven Gerrard, he said: "He has shown that he has the makings of a really, really top manager and coach in the future."