Blues through despite off-field issues

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

It was something of a passive performance from the Blues as Lille harried and pressed with intent, though the Premier League outfit were able to maintain control and show their quality when needed.

Developments regarding the club's ownership continued to play out during the game as it was announced Lord Coe has joined a consortium led by ex-Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton to buy the club, while former Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli said he is working with Nick Candy on his bid.

Earlier the Ricketts family, who own Major League Baseball team the Chicago Cubs, confirmed they are leading a group of investors which will make an offer by Friday's deadline.

Whether those off-field matters were a distraction or not, it was Lille who got a deserved 38th-minute opener following a bright start in which they made life uncomfortable for Chelsea.

But to Chelsea's credit they responded quickly and Jorginho made amends with a neat pass into Christian Pulisic, who finished from a tight angle to dampen Lille's renewed hope.

And when Cesar Azpilicueta guided Mason Mount's whipped ball in with his knee, the tie was over.

Chelsea will now wait to see what happens off the field, with Uefa also saying on Wednesday it was seeking clarification from the European Union on future Champions League matches involving the Blues after sanctions were imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

So while it may not have been a vintage performance, boss Thomas Tuchel will be pleased his side kept their focus and still have a chance to add to last season's Champions League triumph.