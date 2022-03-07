Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his call for the Premier League to allow clubs to make five substitutions, saying it’s the only way to cope with his team’s “horrible” schedule.

The Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup all permit teams to change five players but the Premier League has refused to follow suit since reverting its rules to three substitutions this season.

Klopp says the upcoming fixture schedule for Liverpool is only manageable “when you can make changes”.

“It’s essential we go for five subs in the Premier League,” he said before tomorrow’s Champions League knockout tie with Inter.

“If we can make changes in decisive positions like the machine room and the midfield then it’s possible to get some momentum but if not, then it’s not.”

Klopp does not buy the counter argument that increasing the number of substitutes permitted benefits the biggest clubs with the deepest squads.

“It’s not about an advantage, it’s about protecting and saving the top-class players,” he said. “If we do this, you will see much less injuries over the years and keep players in a better place.

“We are used to a tough rhythm so the schedule is fine but playing Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday is really tough.

“We’ve been able to make changes which is why we’ll be ready again.”