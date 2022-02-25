Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Both of these sides suffered surprise home defeats last weekend - Brighton losing heavily to Burnley, while Aston Villa were edged out by Watford.

I think Brighton's midweek trip to Old Trafford before that game played a part in what happened against the Clarets. They played most of the second half against United with 10 men and Lewis Dunk was then suspended against Burnley.

Villa's recent problems have been in front of goal. They haven't scored in either of their past two games and Philippe Coutinho has been pretty quiet. But go back a bit further and you see Steven Gerrard's side have lost their winning formula - they have only one victory in their past eight games in all competitions.

They probably only need one win, however it comes, to get back on track, but Brighton are the Premier League's draw specialists so they might have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

Taka's prediction: 1-2

These are both good teams, I just think Villa will edge it.

