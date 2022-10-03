There were plenty of impressive Arsenal performance in Saturday's north London derby win over Tottenham, but Garth Crooks has picked out William Saliba and Granit Xhaka for his team of the week.

"William Saliba is looking better with every game. His composure in his first north London derby was nothing short of outstanding.

"It's not that long ago I was condemning Granit Xhaka for his lack of discipline, especially in the big games, for Arsenal. Now I find myself congratulating him for his conduct and professionalism.

"I was particularly taken by the way he corralled his team-mates after Arsenal's first goal, in an attempt to retain an element of composure in the red-hot atmosphere."

