Analysis: Aberdeen 5-0 Livingston

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen finished the month how they started it, by making the most of an opposition red card at Pittodrie and slicing their visitors apart.

Just as they did to St Mirren, Jim Goodwin's side scored at will and looked mighty impressive in doing so.

It is the first time they have scored five goals in the league since December 2018, when they routed Dundee 5-1 at home, and only Rangers have scored more league goals this season.

Bojan Miovski could be the signing of the summer, whilst Jonny Hayes is turning in performances of old. Jim Goodwin's new-look side are gelling quickly, and the second-half was a warning to any side that travels north soon.