We asked for your post-match reaction after Wolves beat Southampton 1-0 at Molineux.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Dip: Wolves had a lot of possession and defence showed strength but at times fragility. First win but it was certainly hard going at times. Hopefully we can build from here into a solid run. At times I felt our game play was predictable. We need an element of surprise during the game.

Keith: I was lucky enough to be at the game and at times Wolves played some wonderful football, particularly down the left flank, Daniel Podence and Rayan Ait-Nouri have clearly built up a great partnership, each one always knew where the other would be and played some great little passes to each other.

Malcom: The relief and joy was palpable at the final whistle as Wolves won their first Premier League match since April. A new system with new players will take time to become established. The transition from defence to attack needs to be improved and goals are still in short supply. Overall the changes made this summer look positive.

Tom: I think Wolves did well, Nunes showing the Premier League what he does, I just hope Bruno can keep this going.

John: New match but same performance. Pretty build-up play and profligate finishing. The finishing is still unacceptable, and unlikely to improve given the injuries. If Podence had hit his shot cleanly the Saints keeper would have saved it.

Darron: Big win, but a lucky one, Southampton could have done a Newcastle and equalised late on. Our goal shyness continues, though, with only two shots on target. We now have a four-game run of tough matches, if we can keep clean sheets, contain the likes of Haaland, Nunez and Sterling, maybe nick a goal too I'll be happy. A tough ask, but possible.