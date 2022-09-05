Another game, another goal for Erling Haaland, whose impressive run in front of goal continues as he makes Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"Nottingham Forest were eaten alive by Haaland in midweek and Manchester City were only getting started. Away against a gallant Aston Villa, City found it far more difficult, largely because of the home side having better players and a much more sophisticated gameplan.

"Haaland's goal was met with the same glorious precision as Kevin de Bruyne's cross. However, no team with the amount of possession Manchester City had against Villa should ever leave a football match with just a point.

"Kyle Walker should be put in stocks for shooting when he ought to have squared the ball to Haaland in the first half."

