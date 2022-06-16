Picking out Leeds' key dates

Junior Firpo in action against Manchester UnitedGetty Images

After hosting Wolves in their season opener, Leeds make the trip to Southampton on 13 August in their first away game of the season.

A tricky winter period sees Jesse Marsch's side face Liverpool (29 October - away), Tottenham (12 November - away) and Manchester City (26 December home) in fairly quick succession.

That Boxing Day game against the champions is followed by a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle on New Year's Eve.

Leeds conclude their season by hosting Tottenham at Elland Road on the final day (28 May).