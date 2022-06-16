Picking out Leeds' key dates

After hosting Wolves in their season opener, Leeds make the trip to Southampton on 13 August in their first away game of the season.

A tricky winter period sees Jesse Marsch's side face Liverpool (29 October - away), Tottenham (12 November - away) and Manchester City (26 December home) in fairly quick succession.

That Boxing Day game against the champions is followed by a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle on New Year's Eve.

Leeds conclude their season by hosting Tottenham at Elland Road on the final day (28 May).