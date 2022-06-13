'Nunez will be another string to Liverpool's bow'

The arrival of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool is a huge test for incoming sporting director Julian Ward, according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

Ward has been in Portugal to help get the deal for the Benfica forward over the line.

Benfica say a fee of 75m euros (£64m), rising to a potential 100m (£85m) euros with add-ons, has been agreed.

On that fee, Ornstein said: "It is a little bit uncharacteristic from Liverpool in terms of the transfer fee at this stage of his career - however, I would say they are very likely to recoup a lot of that finance and maybe even pay for it through the sales of the likes of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, maybe Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others.

"Crucially with Liverpool it’s not so much the transfer fees, but it’s respecting the wage structure. The transfer fees can be evened out over time whereas the wage structure can’t necessarily. If you’re talking about giving Mohamed Salah in excess of £400,000 a week, that’s an enormous decision and it’s not really comparable to the £80-£100,000 that Darwin Nunez will get.

"It’s going to be their headline deal of the summer. The pulling power of Liverpool is huge and you wouldn't bet against it being a huge success given Liverpool's track record in the transfer market.

"I've got to say it's a big test for the incoming sporting director Julian Ward, who has worked in Portugal and has very good links there. He has been out there trying to finalise this deal and it appears he has been successful. But it will be a big test for him.

"It's no small outlay. This is a bigger fee than Manchester City have paid for Erling Haaland, who has been prolific for a couple of seasons and is seen as being one of the best in the world.

"The opportunity to play in this legendary period in Liverpool's history and Nunez will be another string to their bow."

