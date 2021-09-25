BBC Sport

Watford v Newcastle - confirmed team news

Watford are unchanged from the team that beat Norwich on Saturday, with Joshua King up front and Danny Rose and Moussa Sissoko facing their former club.

Watford XI: Foster, Rose, Cathcart, Femenia, Dennis, Sissoko, Kucka, Sarr, Cleverley, King

Subs: Elliot, Sema, Tufan, Masiba, Etebo, Kabasele, Ngakia, Hernandez, Pedro

Just the one change for Newcastle from their draw with Leeds last week as Federico Fernandez replaces the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Joe Willock, who was a doubt for the game with a toe injury, starts. Allan Saint-Maximin leads the line.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Ritchie, Clark, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Lewis, Fraser, Gayle, Hendrick, Murphy, Anderson, Krafth, Schar

