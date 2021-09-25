Watford v Newcastle - confirmed team news
- Published
Watford are unchanged from the team that beat Norwich on Saturday, with Joshua King up front and Danny Rose and Moussa Sissoko facing their former club.
Watford XI: Foster, Rose, Cathcart, Femenia, Dennis, Sissoko, Kucka, Sarr, Cleverley, King
Subs: Elliot, Sema, Tufan, Masiba, Etebo, Kabasele, Ngakia, Hernandez, Pedro
Just the one change for Newcastle from their draw with Leeds last week as Federico Fernandez replaces the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Joe Willock, who was a doubt for the game with a toe injury, starts. Allan Saint-Maximin leads the line.
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Ritchie, Clark, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin
Subs: Gillespie, Lewis, Fraser, Gayle, Hendrick, Murphy, Anderson, Krafth, Schar