A quiet end to the January transfer window suits Brentford, argues ex-Spurs and Fulham midfielder Michael Brown.

With Thomas Frank's side cruising in eighth in the Premier League, he thinks the Bees have made the right decision to stick with what they have.

Brown told BBC Sport: "They will be thinking, 'we're cooking so why change it?'

"When you're sat in an OK position and know you have a good squad, you will be worried that one player could change it.

"You don't need to fix what isn't broken."

Brentford have made one signing this window, the acquisition of Kevin Schade on an initial loan with a view to buying him in the summer.

Brown believes that shows the Bees are willing to be active if the right opportunity presents itself.

"If money is available and the right player is there, then they will buy them," he said. "But sometimes, that could be more of an issue - so what's the point?"