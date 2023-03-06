'Flattering'; 'Excellent second half'

We asked you for your thoughts after Hearts' win at Tynecastle against St Johnstone.

Here's what you had to say:

Kevin: I thought first half our final ball was very poor and too slow. Excellent in the second half, thought that we moved the ball with purpose and guile, we looked like scoring and controlled more of the game. 90 minute performances from Clark, Shankland, Ginnelly, Smith and Cochrane, the rest of the team played well in parts. Good result and points.

Kev: Comfortable win, visible to see confidence rise after second goal, need to keep the level of the final half hour up and often.

Darrel: I thought the match against St Johnstone was like watching an end of season game with nothing to play for. Hearts looked so slow in every aspect. Throw ins took forever, struggled to cope with Saints pressing at goalkicks almost leading to an embarrassing mistake and attempted runs not being expected or seen. A frustrating day. 3-0 flattered Hearts.

Gordon: Bit harsh on St Johnstone, but at this stage of the season it's all about grinding out results. Snodgrass might need a rest, but Barrie Mckay had his best game for ages. I'd love to see Finlay Pollock getting 30 mins or so.