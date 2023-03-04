Livingston 1-4 Hibernian: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Amy Canavan at the Tony Macaroni Arena

Double goal scorer Elie Youan has more than asserted himself in recent weeks. That's five goals in his past six league matches and his development in such a short space of time must please all at Hibernian.

The 23-year-old was a slow burner, appearing nervous in front of goal at times when the big moments presented themselves but, of late, he has blossomed into a confident and composed striker.

Who needs internationals Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Kevin Nisbet?