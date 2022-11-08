Fashion Sakala will miss Rangers’ last two matches before the break for the World Cup after picking up a muscle injury against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a lengthy injury list ahead of his side's Premiership game against Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out as is midfielder Ianis Hagi, with attacker Tom Lawrence also sidelined.

Craig Halkett is back in training and nearing a return after a hamstring problem but the centre-back is unlikely to be risked at Ibrox.

Peter Haring, Stephen Kingsley, Stephen Humphrys, Gary Mackay-Steven, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce all remain out of contention for Robbie Neilson.

Hearts are waiting to learn if Jorge Grant will be available after appealing against the midfielder’s red card from Sunday’s victory over Motherwell.