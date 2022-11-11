Jones on first Premier League job, Ward-Prowse and Liverpool
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Nathan Jones has met the media for the first time since becoming Southampton manager ahead of playing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
His “excitement levels are very high” for his first Premier League job: “It’s a fantastic club, really well-run and the lure of the Premier League is very difficult to turn down. They want to build something specific here and I’m very excited about it.”
On improving Southampton: “We have to take small steps and take them quickly. It’s a real bonus to have four-to-six weeks with the players to get our philosophy and structure over to them and start to build. My track record is with young, hungry, athletic players with open minds and that’s what I’ve got here.”
He has a significant family connection with the Saints: “My wife’s great-grandfather played for them so her grandad was a massive supporter. Her dad and uncle are season-ticket holders. So no pressure then."
James Ward-Prowse’s professionalism has been striking after the skipper missed out on a World Cup place: “It was really admirable. You can sulk or use it as motivation and he’s the latter. He’s a stellar professional on all levels and we spoke about his role moving forward as a leader for this club.”
On plans for Liverpool: “We only get today to work with the players so it won’t be groundbreaking. Hopefully we’ll see a lift in energy at one of the toughest places to go in Europe. But what a great start. We could be scared by it or motivated by it and I’m definitely the latter.”