W﻿olves boss Steve Davis is looking forward to getting Raul Jimenez back with the team.

T﻿he striker has been out with a groin injury since August but returns to England on Friday.

D﻿iego Costa, 34, is Wolves' only recognised fit striker at the moment.

Davis said: "I've not spoken to Raul yet. He’s travelling back today. We want him to be part of that first team.

"It’s good to get him back and have him back around the lads. It’ll be a boost to have him around.

"A player of that calibre would make a big difference to us."

H﻿e sees the positives whether Jimenez goes to the World Cup with Mexico or not. He is in their provisional squad.

"I guess if he’s fit and playing it’ll be like a pre-season for him. If he does make it and does well he’ll come back with confidence. We missed him and we welcome him back," he said.