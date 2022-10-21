J﻿oe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s game with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On three successive defeats: “That’s football. It would be naive to think we’d go through the season without having periods like this. It’s shown us the reality of where we’re at and what we can do better. Things take time.”

Yerry Mina remains out and Ben Godfrey is unlikely to return before the World Cup, although he is back in training. Lampard is hopeful Nathan Patterson will be available next week.

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who started against Newcastle in midweek: “You can’t take lightly how much we’ve missed him – we couldn’t just replace him with another £50m striker. From what I saw, he will get his sharpness back relatively quickly and that will be good for us.”

Lampard has fond memories of securing Premier League safety against Palace last season: “It was one of the best nights of my life. We now need to make sure we build on that and improve. The nature and magic of Goodison came through.”

He anticipates a difficult game once again: “They’ll want to put a few things right, I’m sure. They have a lot of threats in their team and can make something out of nothing. We need to restrict them and not let them have the space they want.”

