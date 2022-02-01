Everton v Brentford: Who makes your Bees team?

Thomas Frank takes his Brentford side to Goodison Park to face Everton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

New signing Christian Eriksen is not match fit yet but Frank has said he is looking forward to seeing the Danish midfielder in his Bees side.

Until then, who makes your starting XI on Saturday?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Frank to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Bees team to face Everton