Tottenham's performance in the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, external on Saturday vindicates Antonio Conte's criticism, says The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Conte called the Spurs players "selfish" in an extraordinary rant after a 2-2 draw with Southampton which led to him and the club parting company last month.

Since then, interim manager Cristian Stellini has presided over a draw with Everton, last weekend's controversial win over Brighton, and Saturday's late collapse against the Cherries.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Edwards said: "Tottenham don't deserve to be in the top four. The way they've been this season, they just don't deserve to be there for me. They are a mess.

"I don't think anything's improved since Conte left and you're suddenly there again - not for the first time with a Spurs manager - Spurs manager calls out players, Spurs manager loses job and the players are still left behind.

"Conte looks more and more vindicated in that rant that everybody said was him just calling to be sacked. He was asking to be sacked, but he'd had enough and those Tottenham players need to have a long, hard look at themselves. They are letting the club down, that is not a result that is acceptable with the players that are on the pitch."

Did you know? Ivan Perisic helped create Son Heung-min's opener on Saturday. Perisic has provided 11 assists for Tottenham in all competitions this season, while the only Premier League player with more assists this term is Kevin De Bruyne (22).

