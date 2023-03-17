Beale calls for more cutting edge from Rangers

Rangers have netted 10 goals in their previous three games, but manager Michael Beale is looking for them to be more ruthless.

The Ibrox side head to Motherwell in Saturday’s lunchtime Premiership kick-off after booking a Scottish Cup semi-final place against Celtic with a 3-0 victory over Raith Rovers at Ibrox last weekend.

That followed healthy wins over Kilmarnock (3-1) and Hibernian (4-1), although they remain nine points behind Ange Postecoglou’s side at the top of the table.

"We had 24 shots against Raith and 18 corners, so what you could say is, can we be a bit more ruthless in the boxes?" said Beale.

"It wasn't a lack of getting into the right areas. In our last away game at Hibs, I think we had 31 shots, so we're certainly not struggling in terms of our output in the final third.

"Then it's just a matter of our quality, which is something that we're working on for sure."

Rangers’ best performances under Beale have come away from home - particularly the impressive wins at Hibs and Hearts - and he is looking for more of the same against Motherwell who remain unbeaten under Stuart Kettlewell.

"There's been some free-flowing football at times,” Beale said of his side’s away form. “There have been some really good defensive performances as well, where we've used the counter-attack really effectively.

"So we've managed to find a solution to the problems that we're facing.

"Motherwell are in good form similar to when we went away to Hearts and Hibs. Stuart's done really well since he's gone in there. They've had a pick-up. He was manager of the month.”